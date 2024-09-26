Horner gets huge financial boost as Ricciardo F1 exit officially confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 exit from the Visa Cash App RB team has been officially confirmed.
Horner's new racing team going great guns as Red Bull struggle
Christian Horner may be enduring a difficult campaign so far at Red Bull, but his other racing team are giving him plenty to celebrate in 2024.
FIA accused of 'HUMILIATING' Verstappen with F1 punishment
An ex-Formula 1 star has launched a scathing attack on the FIA in light of the governing body's recent punishment of Max Verstappen.
McLaren F1 star Norris partners up with internet ICON
McLaren star Lando Norris has been pictured alongside an internet sensation during last weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.
McLaren chief Brown reveals major breakthrough with Red Bull boss Horner
Rival Formula 1 bosses Zak Brown and Christian Horner have revealed a significant breakthrough has been made in their relationship.
- 1 hour ago
F1 legend Brundle shares emotional Ricciardo tribute
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo breaks silence on F1 exit with cryptic 'next adventure' tease
- 3 hours ago
Horner's new racing team going great guns as Red Bull struggle
- Yesterday 20:52
F1 fans FUME over 'extortionate' Oasis-style Silverstone ticket prices
- Yesterday 19:55
Ricciardo F1 exit CONFIRMED in official team statement
- Yesterday 18:32
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov