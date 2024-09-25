Former F1 star edging closer to STUNNING return

An ex-Formula 1 star has revealed he is close to making his return to the world of motorsport.

The announcement came during last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, where Lando Norris clinched victory ahead of title rival Max Verstappen to reduce the Dutchman's lead at the top of the drivers' standings to 52 points.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce release of Newey FAVOURITE as Ricciardo replacement assessed

READ MORE: Ricciardo handed future BOOST as 'replacement' tipped for Red Bull move

It was an emotional evening at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as Daniel Ricciardo made what could be his final appearance in F1 with speculation mounting that he is set to be replaced at Visa Cash App RB.

While the Australian may be approaching the end of his career, one of his fellow racers is looking to make a name for himself in the sport at the second time of asking.

Mick Schumacher has been operating as backup to Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

The German was released by former Haas boss Guenther Steiner in 2022

Schumacher won't give up on F1 dream

Mick Schumacher - son of legend Michael Schumacher - has been reserve driver at Mercedes for the past two seasons, but is refusing to give up on his dream of earning a coveted spot on the grid.

The 25-year-old endured a difficult introduction to F1 at Haas, scoring just 12 points over two seasons at the American outfit.

He was eventually let go by team boss Guenther Steiner, before being offered a lifeline at Mercedes as backup to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Audi - who will join the grid in 2026 - remain a potential option for the 2020 F2 champion, but with no guarantee that there will be a seat available, he is exploring all possibilities.

Schumacher has also spent time racing in the World Endurance Championship this year, and speaking to Sky Germany, has admitted that could be a viable 'plan B' if he fails to reach his target of starring in F1.

Schumacher has raced in the 2024 World Endurance Championship

READ MORE: Ricciardo boss announces 'FINAL' future discussions

"There will be a decision in September," he said. "We have to wait for this moment.

"I don't want to say how the chances are or how it looks. In the end, time will give us the answer.

"I think I will deal with it when time comes and plan A doesn’t work out. We will just believe that plan A works.

"We try our best to make it work, but plan B has to be in the back of my mind - I don't know where it's going right now."

READ MORE: Verstappen slams FIA rules as Red Bull star casts huge DOUBTS over F1 future

Related