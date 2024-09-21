close global

Horner gives Ricciardo decision timeline as F1 star lands in FIA double trouble - GPFans F1 Recap

Christian Horner has confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future will be reviewed after the Singapore Grand Prix.

FIA hit F1 star with HUGE Singapore penalty after DOUBLE infringement

Carlos Sainz has been hit with a huge penalty at the Singapore Grand Prix after the FIA found him responsible following two post session investigations.

F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton leads Mercedes FIGHTBACK as Verstappen denied pole

Lando Norris claimed a stunning pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix, finishing ahead of championship rival Max Verstappen, as Lewis Hamilton also helped Mercedes bounce back.

Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

A wild lizard has caused a red flag during FP3 at the Singapore Grand Prix leaving Daniel Ricciardo stunned.

Sky F1 pundit absent from Singapore after celebrating MAJOR life event

A Sky F1 pundit has skipped this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix as they celebrate their wedding.

Horner admits showdown talks over Ricciardo F1 future
Horner admits showdown talks over Ricciardo F1 future

Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision
Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision

Horner gives Ricciardo decision timeline as F1 star lands in FIA double trouble - GPFans F1 Recap

Sky F1 pundit absent from Singapore after celebrating MAJOR life event

F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

Horner admits showdown talks over Ricciardo F1 future

FIA hit F1 star with HUGE Singapore penalty after DOUBLE infringement

F1 News Today: Ricciardo suffers catastrophic Singapore blow as Red Bull star involved in garage tantrum

