Horner gives Ricciardo decision timeline as F1 star lands in FIA double trouble - GPFans F1 Recap

Christian Horner has confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future will be reviewed after the Singapore Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA hit F1 star with HUGE Singapore penalty after DOUBLE infringement

Carlos Sainz has been hit with a huge penalty at the Singapore Grand Prix after the FIA found him responsible following two post session investigations.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton leads Mercedes FIGHTBACK as Verstappen denied pole

Lando Norris claimed a stunning pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix, finishing ahead of championship rival Max Verstappen, as Lewis Hamilton also helped Mercedes bounce back.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

A wild lizard has caused a red flag during FP3 at the Singapore Grand Prix leaving Daniel Ricciardo stunned.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 pundit absent from Singapore after celebrating MAJOR life event

A Sky F1 pundit has skipped this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix as they celebrate their wedding.

➡️ READ MORE

Related