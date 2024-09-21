Horner gives Ricciardo decision timeline as F1 star lands in FIA double trouble - GPFans F1 Recap
Christian Horner has confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future will be reviewed after the Singapore Grand Prix.
FIA hit F1 star with HUGE Singapore penalty after DOUBLE infringement
Carlos Sainz has been hit with a huge penalty at the Singapore Grand Prix after the FIA found him responsible following two post session investigations.
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton leads Mercedes FIGHTBACK as Verstappen denied pole
Lando Norris claimed a stunning pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix, finishing ahead of championship rival Max Verstappen, as Lewis Hamilton also helped Mercedes bounce back.
Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore
A wild lizard has caused a red flag during FP3 at the Singapore Grand Prix leaving Daniel Ricciardo stunned.
Sky F1 pundit absent from Singapore after celebrating MAJOR life event
A Sky F1 pundit has skipped this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix as they celebrate their wedding.
