FIA hit F1 star with HUGE Singapore penalty after DOUBLE infringement

Carlos Sainz has been hit with a huge penalty at the Singapore Grand Prix after the FIA found him responsible following two post session investigations.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit provided a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday, as Lando Norris clinched pole position ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.

However, Ferrari endured a nightmare end to their qualifying session with Charles Leclerc having his lap time deleted.

Carlos Sainz also could not achieve more than P10 after suffering a crash in Q3 and smashing the rear of his Ferrari into the barriers.

Lando Norris claimed pole position in Singapore
Carlos Sainz's qualifying session came to an early end in Singapore

Carlos Sainz receives FIA punishment

In addition to his compromised grid position, the Spaniard has also been slammed with a penalty following two infringements in Singapore.

The first instance saw him summoned to the stewards for failing to follow the Race Director’s Event Notes, after failing to go around the bollard at Turn 3 having left the track at Turn 2 in Q1.

As the lap time was deleted, which was a penalty in itself, and he did not impede any other drivers Sainz received a warning.

However, his Q3 crash once again threw him to the mercy of the stewards, who placed him under investigation for crossing the track without permission.

Carlos Sainz investigated for double infringement

The Ferrari star crashed at the final corner, where he jumped out of his car and proceeded to walk back to the nearby pitlane under red flag conditions.

Sainz did not obtain permission to do so from the marshals, however, even though he believed that the track was clear.

Whilst this could have been a potentially dangerous situation, the stewards believed because there were red flag conditions that it was a less severe breach than if there was a safety car.

Therefore, Sainz has been awarded a penalty of a €25,000 fine, €12,500 of which has been suspended for the remainder of the 2024 season on condition that there is no breach of a similar nature.

