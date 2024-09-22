close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Why is Naomi Schiff not at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

Why is Naomi Schiff not at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

Why is Naomi Schiff not at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

Why is Naomi Schiff not at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

The Sky Sports team will be without the presence of Naomi Schiff this weekend as Formula 1 heads to Singapore for the long-awaited return of the night race.

Stars of the sport will take to Marina Bay Street Circuit for the 18th round of the 2024 season for what will no doubt be a show-stopping affair.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig

READ MORE: Sky F1 pundit absent from Singapore after celebrating MAJOR life event

Last time out in Azerbaijan, Oscar Piastri secured his second career victory, making McLaren the only team to have both drivers win two grands prix apiece this season.

This effort, along with the pace of the papaya machinery, helped the outfit to finally knock Red Bull off the top spot, with McLaren now leading the constructors' championship with just seven races left.

The Sky F1 team will all be hoping to catch some on-track action as Lando Norris looks to topple Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings, with just 59 points separating them.

F1 RESULTS: Hamilton leads Mercedes FIGHTBACK as Verstappen denied pole

Why is Naomi Schiff not on Sky F1 this weekend?

One presenter who won't be appearing at the track this weekend is former W Series driver Schiff, who announced via Instagram that she had gotten married on Friday.

After getting engaged in Paris in September 2023, Schiff and her fiancee celebrated with a romantic boat trip down the River Seine.

This comes as fellow Sky F1 presenter and commentator David Croft also tied the knot this month.

Naomi Schiff tied the knot with her Fiancee whilst Sky F1 colleagues were in Singapore

The Rwandan and Belgian racer now lives in Paris and revealed via her Instagram story this week that she had finally tied the knot.

The civil wedding took place on Friday September 20, with wedding celebrations scheduled for Wednesday September 25, explaining her absence from the Singapore weekend.

Sky F1's coverage has continued as usual with familiar faces joined by W Series champion and Indy NXT winner Jamie Chadwick.

READ MORE: Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP

Related

Max Verstappen Formula 1 FIA Sky Sports Singapore Naomi Schiff
Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?
Ted's Notebook

Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?

  • August 24, 2024 15:57
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix FREE
Dutch Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix FREE

  • August 24, 2024 09:57

Latest News

Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen and Norris battle produces shock outcome

  • 52 minutes ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Mercedes BLASTED after causing Singapore Grand Prix confusion

  • 12 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 fans OUTRAGED as internet icon Speed gets VIP access at Singapore GP

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Explained

F1 cooldown room: How it works and the most iconic moments

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Why is Naomi Schiff not at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

  • 2 hours ago
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x