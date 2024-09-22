Why is Naomi Schiff not at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?
The Sky Sports team will be without the presence of Naomi Schiff this weekend as Formula 1 heads to Singapore for the long-awaited return of the night race.
Stars of the sport will take to Marina Bay Street Circuit for the 18th round of the 2024 season for what will no doubt be a show-stopping affair.
Last time out in Azerbaijan, Oscar Piastri secured his second career victory, making McLaren the only team to have both drivers win two grands prix apiece this season.
This effort, along with the pace of the papaya machinery, helped the outfit to finally knock Red Bull off the top spot, with McLaren now leading the constructors' championship with just seven races left.
The Sky F1 team will all be hoping to catch some on-track action as Lando Norris looks to topple Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings, with just 59 points separating them.
Why is Naomi Schiff not on Sky F1 this weekend?
One presenter who won't be appearing at the track this weekend is former W Series driver Schiff, who announced via Instagram that she had gotten married on Friday.
After getting engaged in Paris in September 2023, Schiff and her fiancee celebrated with a romantic boat trip down the River Seine.
This comes as fellow Sky F1 presenter and commentator David Croft also tied the knot this month.
The Rwandan and Belgian racer now lives in Paris and revealed via her Instagram story this week that she had finally tied the knot.
The civil wedding took place on Friday September 20, with wedding celebrations scheduled for Wednesday September 25, explaining her absence from the Singapore weekend.
Sky F1's coverage has continued as usual with familiar faces joined by W Series champion and Indy NXT winner Jamie Chadwick.
