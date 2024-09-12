Ricciardo makes emotional plea as Red Bull set to 'terminate' contract - GPFans F1 Recap

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has posted an emotional video on Instagram, as rumours about his participation in the sport beyond the end of this season continue to swirl.

Red Bull driver dealt major blow with team set to 'terminate' contract THIS YEAR

Red Bull will reportedly ‘terminate’ a contract at the end of the 2024 season in a blow to a current driver within the team.

Wolff makes Mercedes 'good mood' admission over Hamilton EXIT

Toto Wolff has opened up on the current mood within the Mercedes camp as the team begin to prepare for life without Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet CANCELS major appearance

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, has revealed the reason why she recently failed to make an appearance at New York Fashion Week.

Mercedes identify cause of major Hamilton issue in HUGE Azerbaijan GP boost

Mercedes have identified the cause of a major Lewis Hamilton issue in a huge boost for the star ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

