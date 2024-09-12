Mercedes identify cause of major Hamilton issue in HUGE Azerbaijan GP boost

Mercedes have identified the cause of a major Lewis Hamilton issue in a huge boost for the star ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Despite winning two races this season at Silverstone and Spa, Hamilton has struggled to tap into his race winning form since the summer break.

The seven-time world champion was knocked out of Q2 at the Dutch Grand Prix which significantly undid his weekend and his performance issues persisted into Monza.

Hamilton finished fifth during his last race for Mercedes at the Italian GP, and will be hoping similar struggles do not persist for Baku.

Lewis Hamilton has had mixed results since the summer break

Can Lewis Hamilton improve his performances in Baku?

Why did Lewis Hamilton struggle in Monza?

The 39-year-old was frequently heard complaining about the heat of his seat over team radio, an issue that Mercedes have identified the cause of since.

In the team’s post Italy debrief, Mercedes' trackside engineering director, Andrew Shovlin, revealed how they were fixing the issue and how it was being remedied for the Azerbaijan GP.

“The most significant cause was in Monza it was extremely hot,” Shovlin said.

“The seat in the car is always running extremely hot, there is a lot of heat generated by the power unit that you’re trying to dissipate.”

Andrew Shovlin reveals cause of Lewis Hamilton's Monza issues

“You’ve got a lot of electronic boxes and they are working quite hard and they generate their own temperature.

“So you’re trying to lose that out of the cockpit. You’ve also got a lot of straights at Monza and there is a few places where the plank is hitting the road and that in itself will generate temperature through friction and that will conduct up through the floor of the car.

“With the ambient temperature through the floor, nothing can be below that but you’ve also got numerous heat sources and it just pushes it up, the cockpit gets above the driver’s body temperature, then it’s hard for them to cool down and the heat builds.”

The team will be listening intently to Hamilton's radio as he takes to the track in Baku, hoping they have put this problem behind them.

