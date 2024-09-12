Wolff makes Mercedes 'good mood' admission over Hamilton EXIT

Toto Wolff has opened up on the current mood within the Mercedes camp as the team begin to prepare for life without Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion shocked the world of Formula 1 ahead of the 2024 season after announcing that he would be joining Ferrari next year.

Speculation has been rife over who would replace the Brit, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen strongly linked with a move.

However, the team have opted to put their faith in young Italian Kimi Antonelli, who was recently confirmed as George Russell's future team-mate.

Toto Wolff insists spirits are high within the Mercedes camp

Lewis Hamilton will line up for Ferrari from next season

Mercedes boss hails team spirit

While the news of Hamilton's departure represented a significant blow to the Brackley-based outfit, there is optimism within the ranks given the team's recent improvements.

After enduring a disappointing start to the season, both Hamilton and Russell have secured race victories in recent months, and have consistently featured on the podium.

And despite remaining some way off championship leaders Red Bull in the constructors' championship, there have been signs that the gap is beginning to close.

Kimi Antonelli will replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025

Speaking to media at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Wolff admitting that spirits are high in the team garage, and swatted aside suggestions of relationships suffering as a result of Hamilton's decision to leave.

"It's great," said the Austrian. "It's super productive, the way we work with each other.

"The spirits are high - we enjoy F1, all of us together. The relationships between Lewis and the team members have not at all been impacted, on the contrary.

"I feel there's a really, really good mood in all of us working together."

