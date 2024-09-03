Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has opened up on the impact being felt as a result of Adrian Newey's shock departure from the team.

The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions were left stunned earlier this season following the news that Newey had opted to resign from his role as design chief, thus ending what had been a remarkably successful relationship.

Widely regarded as the sport's greatest ever designer, Newey has won 13 world titles across two dominant spells, working alongside the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Adrian Newey has been linked with moves to Aston Martin and Ferrari

The form of Sergio Perez is causing significant concern for Red Bull

'Problems existed' before Newey departure

The Brit's next destination remains a mystery, with Ferrari initially believed to be the favourites for his signature.

Despite claims that a deal had already been struck, Aston Martin emerged as a realistic contender over the spring, with Newey reportedly meeting team owner Lawrence Stroll.

The 65-year-old has remained tight-lipped about his future, but has admitted a deadline has been set for him to make a decision and reveal his next steps.

Speaking before last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Red Bull team principal Horner insisted the team's recent struggles cannot simply be put down to Newey's exit.

Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are in the midst of a dismal run of form which has placed the team's constructors' championship defence under serious threat.

Just eight points separate Red Bull and McLaren in the standings, and given the recent performances of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the British team are well placed to replace their rivals at the top.

Team principal Christian Horner insists the team will bounce back from their recent slump

When asked during an interview with Sky Germany whether the team can compensate for the loss of Newey, Horner replied: "Yes, we have the strength.

"The problems we have, the more data we see, these problems already existed before. Some of the problems already existed last year and of course it looks like that.

"Not a single person has such a big influence from one race to another, we have lost some performance.

"The current situation when it comes to competitiveness, well, no one is happy in the team, of course.

"We have an incredible team. They have produced incredible cars in the last few years and they will also solve this problem.

"It's just about understanding exactly what the problem is and then finding a solution."

