Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows
Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has opened up on the impact being felt as a result of Adrian Newey's shock departure from the team.
The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions were left stunned earlier this season following the news that Newey had opted to resign from his role as design chief, thus ending what had been a remarkably successful relationship.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
READ MORE: Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'
Widely regarded as the sport's greatest ever designer, Newey has won 13 world titles across two dominant spells, working alongside the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.
'Problems existed' before Newey departure
The Brit's next destination remains a mystery, with Ferrari initially believed to be the favourites for his signature.
Despite claims that a deal had already been struck, Aston Martin emerged as a realistic contender over the spring, with Newey reportedly meeting team owner Lawrence Stroll.
The 65-year-old has remained tight-lipped about his future, but has admitted a deadline has been set for him to make a decision and reveal his next steps.
Speaking before last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Red Bull team principal Horner insisted the team's recent struggles cannot simply be put down to Newey's exit.
Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are in the midst of a dismal run of form which has placed the team's constructors' championship defence under serious threat.
Just eight points separate Red Bull and McLaren in the standings, and given the recent performances of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the British team are well placed to replace their rivals at the top.
READ MORE: FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Verstappen incident at Italian GP
When asked during an interview with Sky Germany whether the team can compensate for the loss of Newey, Horner replied: "Yes, we have the strength.
"The problems we have, the more data we see, these problems already existed before. Some of the problems already existed last year and of course it looks like that.
"Not a single person has such a big influence from one race to another, we have lost some performance.
"The current situation when it comes to competitiveness, well, no one is happy in the team, of course.
"We have an incredible team. They have produced incredible cars in the last few years and they will also solve this problem.
"It's just about understanding exactly what the problem is and then finding a solution."
READ MORE: Vettel 'certain choice' to complete dream F1 comeback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows
- 6 minutes ago
Wolff hints at Verstappen decision in Mercedes 2026 line-up revelation
- 51 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as major deadline looms for Red Bull star
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo’s Verstappen warning triggers sharp response as Horner IGNORED - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 legend Brundle divides opinion with incredible Oasis tribute
- Yesterday 22:57
- 1
Ricciardo warning sparks Norris response after Verstappen 'dig'
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov