F1 champion makes AUDACIOUS financial support claim for Mercedes chief Wolff
An F1 champion has claimed that he had to lend a helping hand to Toto Wolff over the course of Kimi Antonelli’s motorsport career.
The Italian youngster will join Mercedes in 2025, replacing Lewis Hamilton who will depart for Ferrari next season.
Wolff originally tried to tempt three-time world champion Max Verstappen away from Red Bull, but after talks over the summer break the Dutchman could not be convinced.
Mercedes announced Antonelli would be completing their 2025 driver line-up instead, after taking part in his first F1 session during FP1 at Monza.
Who is Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli?
Despite only being 18-years-old, Antonelli has enjoyed an illustrious junior career to justify his rapid promotion through the motorsport ranks.
The Italian currently competes in Formula 2, and has claimed two wins at Silverstone and Hungary, despite the performance of his Prema car holding him back this season.
In addition to two F2 wins, he also has various feeder series titles to his name including Italian F4 and the Formula Regional European Championship.
Antonelli has also achieved multiple karting championships, and even competed within an F1 champion’s team.
Nico Rosberg revealed that Antonelli raced for his team, Rosberg Racing Academy, where even then he displayed the talent that has excited Mercedes’ bosses.
“Kimi Antonelli raced in my go-karting team when he was a little kid,” Rosberg said on Sky Sports in July.
“He’s phenomenal. He’s Max Verstappen-level. It’s really unbelievable.”
Ahead of the Italian GP, Rosberg has also unveiled more information about Antonelli’s junior career, including the financial aid the youngster received.
The Mercedes champion dropped his former boss in it when Rosberg revealed he had to subsidise some of Antonelli’s karting career.
“Toto didn’t even pay the full budget I had to subsidise, but I was happy to,” Rosberg added on Sky Sports.
Change your timezone:
