F1 Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix as Lando Norris looks to secure his third career victory.

After a stunning performance in the Netherlands that saw him clinch a win by a margin of 22.896 seconds over Max Verstappen, the Brit led a McLaren 1-2 in qualifying for today's showdown at Monza, while the Dutchman settled for a lowly seventh.

Norris will be looking to secure yet another pole-to-chequered flag victory and close in on the gap with Verstappen in the drivers' championship, with 70 points currently separating the two.

A McLaren triumph would also put pressure on Red Bull in the constructors' championship, reigniting their hopes of a first title in over two decades.

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday, September 1, 2024

The 53-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 1) at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Central European Time: 3pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 9am Sunday

United States (CDT): 8am Sunday

United States (PDT): 6am Sunday

Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday

Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday

Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday

China (CST): 9pm Sunday

India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 10am Sunday

Singapore: 9pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday

Turkey: 4pm Sunday



How to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza key facts

First Grand Prix: 1950

Track length: 5.793km

Number of laps: 53

Race distance: 306.72km

Lap record: 1:21.046 - Rubens Barrichello (2004)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher (5)

Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (7)



