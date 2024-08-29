Ricciardo needs F1 MIRACLE as Red Bull announce driver replacement - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo isn't one for dwelling too much on the past, but it might be time to make a rare trip down memory lane.

Red Bull replacement announced ahead of Italian GP

A Red Bull driver has been announced as a replacement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix as the 2024 silly season shows no signs of slowing down.

Perez tipped to trigger Red Bull 'CIVIL WAR' after F1 race

The lacklustre form of Sergio Perez could soon spark a 'civil war' at Red Bull, according to one former F1 driver.

F1 bosses consider MAJOR sprint race change to 2024 schedule

Formula 1 chiefs will soon evaluate an exciting new idea which could become a reality at the end of this season.

F1 team break tradition with MAJOR shake-up ahead of Italian GP

An F1 team have revealed a major shake-up ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in a huge break from tradition.

Newey team favourites ‘pushing’ to secure F1 deal

A Formula 1 boss has revealed his team is doing everything within their power to secure the signing of Adrian Newey.

