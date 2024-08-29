F1 team break tradition with MAJOR shake-up ahead of Italian GP

An F1 team have revealed a major shake-up ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in a huge break from tradition.

Monza will see two fresh faces join the grid, after Williams and Mercedes have made changes to their line-up ahead of the weekend

Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 debut at his home race, stepping into the Mercedes during FP1 at the Italian GP.

Franco Colapinto will also make his debut at Williams after replacing Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the season, who was involved in a dramatic crash at Zandvoort.

Kimi Antonelli will compete in FP1 at Monza

Logan Sargeant has been replaced by Franco Colapinto who will also debut in Italy

Ferrari unveil special Monza design

Not only will there be driver changes in Monza, but also a design change for Ferrari who have unveiled a fresh new look ahead of their home race.

Multiple teams have opted for livery changes this season, with McLaren dedicating their Monaco GP race car to Ayrton Senna, marking the 30th anniversary of his death.

The McLaren was decorated in the blues, greens and yellows of the Brazilian flag and Senna’s iconic helmet, at the circuit he achieved a record-breaking six victories.

Ferrari also adopted a unique livery this year at the Miami GP, featuring shades of blue in a nod to their history.

Ferrari added shades of blue to their Miami GP livery

However, ahead of their home race this weekend, Ferrari have ditched their famous red, announcing that Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will be wearing black race suits for their home race, as well as releasing an array of black and yellow themed merchanidise.

Ferrari are famous for their red cars globally, so to make such a change at their home race, where the adoring Tifosi will fill the grandstands in red, is quite the bold choice.

Ferrari have called the majority black design their ‘Monza Carbon Fibre’ collection’, in a nod to the material that composes their race car.

Whilst Ferrari have not announced whether they will be making changes to the design of their car, it would be an even bolder step were they to do so.

