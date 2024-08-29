Red Bull replacement announced ahead of Italian GP

A Red Bull driver has been announced as a replacement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix as the 2024 silly season shows no signs of slowing down.

After a dramatic crash at Zandvoort where his Williams car burst into flames, Logan Sargeant left team boss James Vowles unimpressed, leading to his immediate sacking from the sport.

The American has been replaced for the remainder of the season by Formula 2 star and Williams junior Franco Colapinto, who will hold the fort until Carlos Sainz’s arrival next season.

Colapinto is currently sixth in the F2 championship, above Mercedes wonderkid Kimi Antonelli, with one sprint win to the Argentinian’s name this season.

Red Bull star receives Formula 2 promotion

As Colapinto moves up to F1 for the rest of the year, his MP Motorsport seat in F2 remains vacant.

Red Bull junior driver Oliver Goethe has been announced as the replacement from Monza onwards, in a major promotion for the Formula 3 star.

MP motorsport announced via social media: "Oliver Goethe is driving our #12 Formula 2 car.

"We’re happy to welcome Oliver back to MP Family"

The 19-year-old currently competes for Campos Racing in the series, after being part of the Trident team last season.

In 2023 he achieved a spectacular feature race win at Silverstone, and has since claimed an additional sprint win in Imola this year.

Goethe will join Red Bull juniors Pepe Marti and Isack Hadjar in F2, the latter currently leading the championship heading into Monza.

Red Bull are yet to decide on their 2025 line-up for their Racing Bulls team, with Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson both in contention.

After Helmut Marko confirmed that the purpose of the team is to promote young talent such as Goethe, the young prospect will be looking to impress and gain an opportunity for potentially an even bigger promotion in the next few years.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Oliver Goethe is driving our #12 Formula 2 car.



We’re happy to welcome Oliver back to MP Family 🧡#F2 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/uFOijkoFPd — MP Motorsport (@OfficialMPteam) August 28, 2024

