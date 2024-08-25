Dutch GP race postponed due to weather chaos including ‘tornado’
A race at the Dutch Grand Prix weekend has been postponed after inclement weather continued to affect running at the circuit.
FP1 saw a wet track until the final few minutes as drivers managed little meaningful running for the F1 grid.
FP2 was more straightforward weather-wise, but the heavens opened again for FP3 on Saturday and Logan Sargeant caused a major red flag delay after slamming into the barrier in a dramatic crash.
Qualifying for F1 saw Lando Norris take pole in dry conditions, but earlier in the day the F1 Academy set the grid for Race 1 in wet conditions.
F1 Academy race postponed
Abbi Pulling took pole for the opening race of the series' stop in Zandvoort, but did not get the chance to lead the grid from lights out.
Dark clouds swiftly formed over the circuits as the drivers embarked on an exploratory formation lap.
Rain began to pour and the race start was aborted to allow drivers to switch to wet tyres.
However, after further delays, there was no improvement in the dangerous conditions, and the decision was taken to abandon the race as the postponement order was issued.
Race 1 has been postponed due to weather conditions.#F1Academy #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/Xr1Kw8Kosm— F1 Academy (@f1academy) August 24, 2024
The conditions were so extreme that Maya Weug received an update from her engineer that a 'tornado' had formed behind the circuit over the nearby beach.
Race 1 did eventually get underway the following day (Sunday) as Pulling converted her pole into a sensational victory.
Zandvoort is round four of seven for F1 Academy, having already supported F1 at events in Saudi Arabia, Miami, and Spain.
Races in Singapore, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi will close out the series' second season, with Pulling holding a healthy 66 point lead over Doriane Pin in the drivers' standings.
