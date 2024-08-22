Hamilton dealt hammer blow after Wolff reveals Mercedes truths

Lewis Hamilton's prospects for the remainder of the 2024 season have been dealt a significant blow courtesy of his very own team principal Toto Wolff.

Having endured a difficult start this year, the seven-time Formula 1 champion has turned his fortunes around in recent months.

Two wins in his last three outings - including an emotional victory at Silverstone - have seen the Mercedes star shoot up the drivers' championship standings, and reminded his doubters that on his day, he remains one of the best drivers on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton's victory at Silverstone was his first since December 2021

Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell have emerged as realistic challengers for race wins

Wolff: 'We know we have ground to make up'

With the 39-year-old set to enter the final chapter at Mercedes ahead of his 2025 move to Ferrari, the 105-time race winner is targeting more victories over the next ten races as he aims to finish his stellar career at the Brackley-based outfit on a high.

His team-mate George Russell has also taken major steps forward as the campaign has progressed, and was only denied a second win of the season in Spa after being disqualified post-race for breaching weight regulations.

While that result was a bitter pill to swallow for both Russell and his team, his performance confirmed Mercedes as realistic contenders for race wins in the coming months.

Toto Wolff has tempered expectations going into the final part of the 2024 season

However, speaking ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, team boss Wolff has strangely lowered expectations, admitting that despite his driving duo's remarkable improvements, they are not ready to compete with the likes of Red Bull and McLaren on a consistent basis.

In Wolff's Dutch GP preview featured on the team's official website, the Austrian said: "Ahead of the summer break, we built momentum with an improved car and stronger results.

"We will look to continue that progress into the final ten races of the season."

In a bizarrely negative assessment of his drivers' abilities however, Wolff continued: "We know we have ground to make up,"

"We are not yet able to compete for victories at every grand prix.”

