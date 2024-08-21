Hamilton ‘not told’ about Mercedes drivers’ F1 decision amid speculation

Lewis Hamilton has been teased on social media after the F1 champion was seemingly ‘not told’ about a Mercedes style choice with their other drivers.

The seven-time world champion announced he would be leaving the team earlier this year, where he will join Ferrari for the 2025 season onwards.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton warned of Ferrari 'MESS' as Newey delivers MAJOR announcement

READ MORE: Verstappen's long-term dream ROCKED in major team-mate snub

His last season with Mercedes has been one of contrast, with Hamilton earning two race victories but also battling performance woes at the start of the year.

The Brit has also been out-qualified by his team-mate George Russell 10-4 so far this season, with Hamilton hinting at favouritism - a claim that has since been denied by the whole team.

Lewis Hamilton endured a nightmare start to his 2024 season

Lewis Hamilton claimed a sensational victory at Silverstone

Will Mercedes start to exclude Lewis Hamilton in the last 10 races?

In addition to the qualifying deficit with his team-mate, Damon Hill has also predicted that Hamilton will be excluded from the development of next years’ Mercedes.

One fan on X also spotted Hamilton being excluded from a team decision, although this time it was in jovial circumstances.

READ MORE: F1 champion set to assist McLaren star nail SURPRISE switch

The team posted a picture of their drivers, Mick Schumacher, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Frederik Vesti, to welcome them back after the summer break.

However, Hamilton was the only one not wearing black shoes, prompting one fan to joke about the rest of the drivers leaving the champion out.

"Let's all wear black boots and don't tell Lewis,” the caption from the fan read.

"let's all wear black boots and don't tell lewis" https://t.co/5ixkiPXUdw — sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) August 19, 2024

Other fans also joined in on the speculation as to why he was the only one wearing yellow boots, with one writing: "I mean, the eight [sic] time world champion has to stand out."

Another commented: "Lewis don't follow, he leads!" While a third added: "He wanted everyone to know who the star was."

However, not everyone engaged in the conspiracy, as one user simply commented: "Maybe bro just likes yellow boots."

Hamilton's association with neon yellow is well-founded, which likely explains the boot colour. The Mercedes star will be hoping the talk around him returns to the track as he looks to make it successive F1 victories at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

READ MORE: Mercedes wildcard could save Ricciardo’s F1 career after Red Bull snub

Related