Verstappen issues Red Bull demands as rivals close in

Max Verstappen has called on Red Bull to make improvements as the title battle continues to heat up.

The reigning triple world champion romped into a sizeable championship lead earlier in the season, but recent races have seen his advantage reduced.

In the constructors' championship, meanwhile, Red Bull are only 42 points ahead of McLaren and 63 to the good over Ferrari.

With his future at Red Bull seeming uncertain - despite signing a bumper contract until 2028 in 2022 - the Dutchman has demanded the Milton Keynes-based team make improvements to protect their status at the top of F1.

McLaren have been faster than Red Bull at multiple races in 2024

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have also been on winning form with Mercedes

Will Red Bull return to winning ways?

Verstappen is now on his longest streak without a win since late in the 2020 season. That drought is only four races, but it is a marked departure from the dominance he displayed since becoming world champion for the first time in 2021.

Since Lando Norris' maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix, McLaren have arguably been the fastest team.

With Mercedes rediscovering top form and Ferrari hoping to be back in the mix for wins after the summer break, Verstappen knows there must be improvements at Red Bull.

Max Verstappen wants more from Red Bull after the summer break

On McLaren, the 26-year-old admitted that they are 'naturally' a serious threat for both the drivers' and constructors' titles if they keep winning.

“At the end of the day, we just need to focus on ourselves," Verstappen told the media. “I think we can do things better, maybe as well in terms of optimising the performance.

"So that's where my attention goes. Naturally, you have the championship in the back of your mind but I think we first need to focus on just trying to find a bit more performance in the car.”

Verstappen will be especially keen for Red Bull to return from the break with the fastest car with the next race being his home grand prix in Zandvoort on Sunday August 25, 2024.

