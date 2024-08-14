Hamilton and Ricciardo snubbed as shock F1 star named SEXIEST driver

The sexiest driver in Formula 1 has been named - and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been overlooked, along with a host of other huge names including Daniel Ricciardo.

Hamilton is statistically the greatest F1 driver of all time, with the most race wins, most pole positions and joint-most drivers' championships in the history of the sport, as well as boasting several other records.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel linked with SHOCK return as Porsche offer grid entry update

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Newey wants Hamilton F1 project in 'DREAM move'

However, one F1 accolade has escaped his grasp after research commissioned by boohooman.com sought to establish who the 'hottest' driver on the current grid is, using AI to do so.

According to their research, Hamilton is only the sixth most attractive driver in Formula 1 despite the Mercedes star always making a serious effort in the paddock fashion-wise.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most fashion-conscious F1 drivers

Research from Boohooman.com has named the sexiest driver on the F1 grid

READ MORE: McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn

Who is the sexiest F1 driver?

The results may surprise some, too, with Williams driver Logan Sargeant coming out on top in the rankings and therefore taking the 'sexiest' F1 driver accolade.

Whilst he may be struggling in the sport on track, Sargeant was rated 9/10 in terms of attractiveness - enough to fend off Alpine's Esteban Ocon in second and Mercedes star George Russell in third.

Logan Sargeant has been named the 'hottest' F1 driver

The likes of Kevin Magnussen, Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas may not want to pay too much attention to the list that came from the research, though, with those three drivers ranked the least attractive on the F1 grid.

Elsewhere, fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo also received a mediocre rating, ranking 10th with an attractiveness score of 7.6/10.

Red Bull star and three-time world champion Max Verstappen didn't rank highly, either, with the Dutchman receiving a rating of 7.3/10, ranking him 13th, a much lower position than he's used to in F1!

READ MORE: F1 ‘not happy’ with Silverstone as at-risk tracks discussed

Related