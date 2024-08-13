Ricciardo under 'pressure' amid F1 future uncertainty

Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out on dealing with the 'crazy' pressure associated with being a top Formula 1 driver.

The Australian racer has experienced incredible highs and heartbreaking lows over a career which began back in 2011.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey ally hints at SHOCK Verstappen exit as F1 star open to major move

READ MORE: Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career

Having previously raced for Red Bull, Renault and McLaren, Ricciardo now drives for Visa Cash App RB, but faces an uncertain future as speculation over his seat continues.

Daniel Ricciardo has been touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez

Yuki Tsunoda has held the upper hand over Ricciardo this season

Ricciardo: F1 pressure 'crazy'

Since joining the team midway through 2023 following a short spell away from the sport, the 35-year-old has failed to live up to expectations, and has found himself below team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in the pecking order.

After enduring a difficult start to the 2024 campaign - sparking some fierce criticism - Ricciardo has made steady improvements, but still faces a fight to secure a spot on the grid for next season.

Despite his struggles, the eight-time race winner is still held in high regard by Red Bull boss Christian Horner, and should he finish the season strongly, could be a realistic contender to replace Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo had been linked with a stunning switch to his former team over the summer break given the Mexican's ongoing woes, but that prospect has been shelved for now, at least.

His focus remains firmly on the present, however, as he looks ahead with optimism to the second part of the season.

Ricciardo's F1 future remains in doubt with his RB contract set to expire this year

READ MORE: Mercedes wildcard could save Ricciardo’s F1 career after Red Bull snub

Speaking to Autosport in Spa - where he finished P10 - Ricciardo reflected on his journey in the sport, as he admitted he 'weirdly enjoys' being under the spotlight when the pressure is on to perform.

“It is a funny business,” he said. “And having the time off last year allowed me to come back into this business, and just handle these things much better.

"I laugh about it a little bit - I weirdly enjoy it.

“Is it a bit stressful? Yes. But you know what? It's a crazy world, it's a crazy sport, and it's fun to be a part of it.

“There is pressure on a lot of us and there are moments where we're going to have to see if we can withstand that pressure, and that's something I'm excited to see if I can do.”

READ MORE: Axed F1 star open to MAJOR move after being replaced by ex-Mercedes man

Related