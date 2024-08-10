Cullen in F1 FLEX as former Hamilton ally makes revelation

IndyCar performance manager Angela Cullen has opened up on her time working in Formula 1 with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Cullen - a physiotherapist by trade - first began to work alongside the Mercedes superstar behind the scenes in 2016, with the pair going on to form a close bond.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton stunned by Wolff challenge as Mercedes boss throws down warning

READ MORE: Horner delivers EMOTIONAL message to wife Geri Halliwell

As Hamilton scooped up several world titles over the coming years, Cullen could often be spotted by his side, which is why it came as such a shock when the pair announced they would be parting ways in 2023.

Cullen took a mini 'retirement' following their split, but was lured back into motorsport earlier this year.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen in 2018

Angela Cullen was a familiar face in the Mercedes garage

Angela Cullen in F1 flex

The 50-year-old now works with Chip Ganassi Racing driver and fellow New Zealander Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar, with the pair having connected earlier in 2024.

Armstrong has already hailed the positive impact Cullen has had on his life, with the Kiwi achieving some of his best finishes in the series since the pair began working together.

Now, Cullen has been discussing her entire career to date with IndyCar's YouTube channel, including her time in F1.

When asked by an interviewer about the wide range of motorsport paddocks she had been in, Cullen was quick to step in with a boast in a humorous manner, also making a light-hearted admission when doing so.

"So, you’ve been in many paddocks in your career?" Cullen was asked.

Angela Cullen now works in IndyCar

"I really haven’t,” the Kiwi replied.

“I came into motorsport and I went straight into Formula 1 - so I’m a little bit bougie."

Interestingly, rather than working her way through the motorsport ranks, Cullen revealed that prior to entering the F1 world, one of the things that she had done for work was helping Team GB at multiple Olympic Games.

In the same interview, Cullen discussed a range of topics, including the steep learning curve she faced when entering F1, as well as offering a fascinating insight into her new role stateside.

READ MORE: F1 driver replaced by Ricciardo SIGNS for new team

Related