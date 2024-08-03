Cullen makes 'HUGE' Hamilton and F1 revelation

close global

Motorsport performance manager and former Lewis Hamilton confidante Angela Cullen has discussed her time working with the seven-time world champion in Formula 1.

Cullen - a physiotherapist by trade - began working with the Mercedes superstar in 2016, forming a close bond with the Brit over several seasons as he scooped up multiple world titles.

The pair felt inseparable at one stage, however, in 2023, news broke that the duo had parted ways just a few races into the F1 season.

Hamilton has since revealed that the two maintain a close friendship despite that split, whilst Cullen has continued to watch Hamilton's fortunes from afar.

For example, the Kiwi led tributes to the seven-time world champion after his historic win at the British Grand Prix last month.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen worked together in F1
Angela Cullen was a familiar face and was often spotted in the Mercedes garage

Angela Cullen reveals 'huge' learning curve

After a short break from work after her split from Hamilton, Cullen was lured back into the motorsport world and is now a part of IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong's team behind the scenes.

Cullen appears to be loving life stateside and often shares images of her new journey on social media.

Recently, however, the Kiwi opened up on her time in Formula 1, revealing that it was a huge learning curve as she got to grips with the sport and the demands it puts on its drivers.

“I’ve done the Formula 1 circuit,” Cullen explained, speaking to the IndyCar YouTube channel.

“I’ve worked for Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes-Benz for seven years so it was a huge learning curve for me.

“Not only was I learning about the sport, but obviously the demands of motorsport on the drivers.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cullen revealed the key to her motorsport return earlier this year after 'retiring' in 2023.

