Horner rival reveals BREAKDOWN in relationship
Horner rival reveals BREAKDOWN in relationship
A chief figure in Formula 1 has revealed the reasons for the breakdown in his relationship with Christian Horner.
The Red Bull team principal was embroiled in controversy earlier this year, when he was accused of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' by a female employee at the beginning of this season.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen linked with STUNNING team switch as Hamilton Ferrari prediction emerges
READ MORE: Ricciardo SNUBBED for RB rival in F1 summer break debate
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation, but the controversy has had a lasting impact on the team.
Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, stated that Horner was tearing Red Bull apart, with a high-profile split emerging between the pair.
Zak Brown admits Christian Horner relationship breakdown
Horner has not only been criticised internally, but also by rival team bosses - including McLaren CEO Zak Brown.
The 52-year-old recently condemned Horner’s response to the collision between Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix, criticising him for not calling out Verstappen's behaviour.
In a recent interview with the BBC, Brown revealed the extent of his relationship breakdown with Horner, amid multiple public rows between the pair in recent seasons.
"I've known Christian for about 25, 30 years. We used to race against each other. I would say we used to get on," he said.
"I believe in transparency. I believe in putting your hand up when you get something wrong. The cost cap, the excuses behind that, I never really heard a 'we just got it wrong'. I heard excuses and not taking ownership.
READ MORE: Red Bull chief gives SHOCK Verstappen reason for Perez F1 future decision
"When someone breaches the cost cap, and doesn't seem to kind of take it seriously, that's kind of hitting the integrity and core of the sport.
"To me, it's not personal. It's protecting our sport, and when I see things not consistent with our values, I'm going to speak up about it because it's important people understand where we're coming from.
"I realise that's not necessarily always going to be popular, or make friends with everyone in the pit lane, but as long as I'm friends with McLaren, our fans, our partners, that's what's most important to me."
READ MORE: Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champion BUZZING with new £2.4m Mercedes supercar
- 40 minutes ago
Horner rival reveals BREAKDOWN in relationship
- 1 hour ago
Former F1 chief highlights INCREDIBLE Vettel generosity
- 2 hours ago
Olympic athlete reveals SHOCK F1 statistic after securing Paris gold
- 3 hours ago
Wolff names No 1 Mercedes target with Verstappen dreams fading
- Today 16:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen linked with STUNNING team switch as Hamilton Ferrari prediction emerges
- Today 14:46
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep