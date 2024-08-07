Iconic F1 circuit narrowly avoids EMBARRASSMENT after dramatic alterations

One of Formula 1's most iconic tracks has escaped potential embarrassment just weeks before it plays host to a Grand Prix weekend.

Following the summer break, the season will restart in The Netherlands, where Max Verstappen will look to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings in front of his adoring home crowd.

With races still to come in Azerbaijan, Mexico City and Las Vegas to name but a few, fans have plenty to look forward to going into the final stages of the season.

Between trips to Zandvoort and Baku, the F1 circus will arrive in Monza for this year's Italian Grand Prix.

The legendary circuit has been a permanent fixture in F1 since 1950, hosting a grand prix in every season bar one.

Verstappen has been victorious in the last two editions but faces a fight to make it three in a row given his recent struggles.

Max Verstappen has won the previous two races in Monza

The iconic circuit is one of season's most popular venues

Track changes at Monza

Ahead of the event - which begins on August 30 - track bosses have revealed several alterations have been completed just in the nick of time.

Some of the renovations included a full resurfacing of the track and pit lane, as well as the successful building of a new underpass.

The works are just a small part of a larger modernisation project at the Temple of Speed to ensure it remains an integral part of the F1 landscape.

The Italian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the F1 calendar since 1950

The president of Aci (Automobile Club Italia) Milan, Geronimo La Russa, expressed his satisfaction. As reported in La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: "The Monza Grand Prix is ​​a national heritage.

"[It is] an icon of Italy in the world that, for over ninety years, has seen the racetrack founded and built thanks to the Automobile Club of Milan as a protagonist.

"I am certain that the Temple of Speed ​​will continue to be a protagonist of the World Championship even after 2025."

Monza is currently contracted to host F1 races until 2025, but clearly, the changes made are done so with the aim of renewing that deal into the future.

