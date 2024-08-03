close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen wants Red Bull change as F1 grid closes in

Verstappen wants Red Bull change as F1 grid closes in

Verstappen wants Red Bull change as F1 grid closes in

Verstappen wants Red Bull change as F1 grid closes in

Max Verstappen has called for improvements to his Red Bull car as the Formula 1 grid tightens around the reigning champion.

Despite not winning in four races - a drought he hasn’t experienced since 2020 - Verstappen remains optimistic but clear that changes are needed.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed

READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals

Verstappen finished just ahead of Lando Norris at the Belgian Grand Prix, extending his championship lead to 78 points.

Starting from 11th on the grid due to a penalty for an engine change, the three-time world champion managed to climb up the order, finishing strongly and maintaining his advantage in the title race.

Verstappen finished 4th after starting P11 in Belgium
Verstappen finished ahead of Sergio Perez, despite the Mexican starting P2

Red Bull's mounting challenges

However, the race at Spa also highlighted issues within the team. Sergio Perez, despite starting second on the grid, finished a disappointing seventh, underscoring his inability to support Verstappen effectively.

"We have to do better in terms of performance," Verstappen stated to media after the Belgian GP.

"We have work to do, and we know it well. We need to analyse everything and understand what we can do differently for the second half of the season."

As the F1 season progresses, Verstappen's call for changes at Red Bull is a clear signal of his determination to maintain his championship lead.

With no change in their driver lineup, the upcoming races will be crucial for Red Bull to ensure their car can keep Verstappen at the front of the pack.

READ MORE: Damning Verstappen theory issued as Red Bull 'UNRAVEL'

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 Lando Norris Sergio Perez Belgian Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as MAJOR departure seeks 'unique' challenge
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as MAJOR departure seeks 'unique' challenge

  • Yesterday 19:09
Verstappen in 'CHEATING' admission as Perez teased
F1 Social

Verstappen in 'CHEATING' admission as Perez teased

  • July 31, 2024 22:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo hit with DAMNING Red Bull verdict as Vettel goes 'undercover' to race

  • 12 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton to run FAILED Mercedes upgrades at Dutch GP

  • 24 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen wants Red Bull change as F1 grid closes in

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA announce MID-SEASON F1 regulation changes

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Horner reveals Red Bull exit timeline as F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi project - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Legends

Vettel goes 'undercover' in wife's name to race on TWO WHEELS

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2024

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x