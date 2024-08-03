Verstappen wants Red Bull change as F1 grid closes in
Verstappen wants Red Bull change as F1 grid closes in
Max Verstappen has called for improvements to his Red Bull car as the Formula 1 grid tightens around the reigning champion.
Despite not winning in four races - a drought he hasn’t experienced since 2020 - Verstappen remains optimistic but clear that changes are needed.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed
READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals
Verstappen finished just ahead of Lando Norris at the Belgian Grand Prix, extending his championship lead to 78 points.
Starting from 11th on the grid due to a penalty for an engine change, the three-time world champion managed to climb up the order, finishing strongly and maintaining his advantage in the title race.
Red Bull's mounting challenges
However, the race at Spa also highlighted issues within the team. Sergio Perez, despite starting second on the grid, finished a disappointing seventh, underscoring his inability to support Verstappen effectively.
"We have to do better in terms of performance," Verstappen stated to media after the Belgian GP.
"We have work to do, and we know it well. We need to analyse everything and understand what we can do differently for the second half of the season."
As the F1 season progresses, Verstappen's call for changes at Red Bull is a clear signal of his determination to maintain his championship lead.
With no change in their driver lineup, the upcoming races will be crucial for Red Bull to ensure their car can keep Verstappen at the front of the pack.
READ MORE: Damning Verstappen theory issued as Red Bull 'UNRAVEL'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Ricciardo hit with DAMNING Red Bull verdict as Vettel goes 'undercover' to race
- 12 minutes ago
Hamilton to run FAILED Mercedes upgrades at Dutch GP
- 24 minutes ago
Verstappen wants Red Bull change as F1 grid closes in
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce MID-SEASON F1 regulation changes
- 2 hours ago
Horner reveals Red Bull exit timeline as F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi project - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Vettel goes 'undercover' in wife's name to race on TWO WHEELS
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep