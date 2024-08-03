Verstappen wants Red Bull change as F1 grid closes in

Max Verstappen has called for improvements to his Red Bull car as the Formula 1 grid tightens around the reigning champion.

Despite not winning in four races - a drought he hasn’t experienced since 2020 - Verstappen remains optimistic but clear that changes are needed.

Verstappen finished just ahead of Lando Norris at the Belgian Grand Prix, extending his championship lead to 78 points.

Starting from 11th on the grid due to a penalty for an engine change, the three-time world champion managed to climb up the order, finishing strongly and maintaining his advantage in the title race.

Verstappen finished 4th after starting P11 in Belgium

Verstappen finished ahead of Sergio Perez, despite the Mexican starting P2

Red Bull's mounting challenges

However, the race at Spa also highlighted issues within the team. Sergio Perez, despite starting second on the grid, finished a disappointing seventh, underscoring his inability to support Verstappen effectively.

"We have to do better in terms of performance," Verstappen stated to media after the Belgian GP.

"We have work to do, and we know it well. We need to analyse everything and understand what we can do differently for the second half of the season."

As the F1 season progresses, Verstappen's call for changes at Red Bull is a clear signal of his determination to maintain his championship lead.

With no change in their driver lineup, the upcoming races will be crucial for Red Bull to ensure their car can keep Verstappen at the front of the pack.

