Former F1 chief reveals NEW bid for 11th team

A former Formula 1 team principal has announced his involvement in a new project aimed at joining the grid.

With Andretti's existing bid to become the 11th team officially denied earlier this season, a new challenger for the spot appears to have emerged.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo’s Red Bull future CONFIRMED as brutal team verdict delivered

READ MORE: F1 journalist reveals Andretti 'HARD NO' as team continue to seek grid entry

Former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer was dismissed from his role at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix- a move the team seem to be making a habit of, but has now revealed his plans to return to the sport on his own terms.

Speaking on the James Allen on F1 podcast, Szafnauer disclosed his role in a new American F1 team project which he claims has the necessary funding to secure a spot on the grid.

READ MORE: F1 star delivers BRUTAL takedown of ‘unhappy’ team

Szafnauer's ambitious plan

"I’m a competitor, and the one thing that I like more than anything is the competition," Szafnauer stated.

"So, to come back in a role where I can’t influence how well the team is competing, I don’t think I’d be interested. If it was a role where I could help develop, build, attract the right people to improve a team’s competitiveness, I’d be interested."

READ MORE: Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

Otmar Szafnauer has led multiple F1 teams

Alpine have struggled since Bruno Famin took over from Szafnauer

New F1 team placing 'building blocks'

Szafnauer elaborated on the potential for new team entries in F1, highlighting his work with North American organisations that have the financial backing to start a brand new team.

"It’s not Andretti," he affirmed, after the American racing outfit, partnered with US automotive giant General Motors, received FIA approval, but was ultimately rejected by F1.

"Now we’re just putting some of those building blocks in place to make sure that we have everything that’s required in order to be successful to both start a team, but also get an entry."

Meanwhile, if a new challenger wasn't enough, Andretti's quest to join the F1 grid continues despite facing significant hurdles, posing the question- could there be scope for 12 teams in the future?

With Logan Sargeant as good as gone from the sport altogether next season, F1 will surely be looking to find new American links to the grid as fans from across the pond continue to grow exponentially.

READ MORE: Team boss DEFIANT over sale claims as Andretti rumours swirl

Related