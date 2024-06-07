Team boss DEFIANT over sale claims as Andretti rumours swirl

A team boss has taken a defiant stance over the rumoured sale of the Alpine F1 team.

Alpine has endured a difficult start to the 2024 season, tumbling out of the midfield and struggling to scrape out of Q1.

The Enstone-based squad enjoyed a season-best result at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Pierre Gasly claimed their first points of the season in P10.

However, the race was not without its drama, after Esteban Ocon collided with his team-mate on the opening lap, ending his race.

Esteban Ocon caused a collision during lap one of the Monaco GP

Bruno Famin has sacked a key member of Alpine's personnel

Is there further trouble ahead for Alpine?

Alpine have also confirmed the departure of their operations director Rob White, after being sacked by team principal Bruno Famin.

Amid their struggles, reports suggest that their parent company Renault could be looking to sell the team.

The most likely candidate to buy Alpine would be Andretti, who have had their bid to join F1 in 2026 rejected.

Andretti has since been advised by the FIA to buy a current team on the grid if they are looking to make a F1 entry, in the latest blow to the team.

However, Renault CEO Luca de Meo’s defiant response to sale claims has made it clear that Alpine will not be taken over by another team.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo defiant over Alpine sale claims

“I want to make this very clear. There is no way we are going to give up,” he said to Autocar magazine.

“It’s not my style. We will not sell even a part of this thing. We don’t need the money. I’ve had people making offers left and right, then talking in the press about it. But we’re not interested. It would be stupid, and I won’t do it.”

