F1 journalist reveals Andretti 'HARD NO' as team continue to seek grid entry

Motorsport powerhouse Andretti is a name that has been swirling around the Formula 1 paddock for months.

The American team are continuing in their quest to reach the F1 grid, as they invest more into their infrastructure in Silverstone.

Andretti had their application to become the 11th team in F1 initially approved by the FIA, but it was later rejected by FOM, citing that they would not add any financial or competitive value to the sport.

FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem had been putting pressure on the sport to let Andretti onto the grid, with his desire being to fill all 12 available team slots, but he later stated that their best route into F1 would be to buy an existing team.

Micheal Andretti wants to see his team in F1
Mario Andretti entered 131 grands prix

Andretti 'not interested' in buying Alpine

This has prompted speculation that the team could purchase Alpine, with rumours going around that Renault could look to offload the team following a disappointing start to the season.

However, the French outfit have enjoyed recent success, with double points finishes in the last two races and they have made some key signings off the track, most notably being the return of Flavio Briatore.

To add to this, journalist Edd Straw has stated that Andretti have no interest in buying the Enstone-based team when speaking on The Race Podcast.

Discussing Alpine, Straw said: “For everybody working hard at Enstone and also at Viry on the engine side because it’s the two sides of the same coin on that team, they deserve to have a good run at it and really fulfil their potential because there are some great people there."

Rumours have suggested that Alpine could be up for sale

“I wouldn’t be surprised [if Alpine were sold] but there are other things he’s [Flavio Briatore] going to do, Concorde Agreement stuff, driver stuff, big strategic stuff.”

His colleague Ben Anderson then asked: “Who could he sell it to though?”

“There’s loads of people out there,” Straw replied. “Well Andretti, but as I understand it, Andretti are an absolute hard no on trying to buy Alpine at the moment.

“It could change, who knows, but there are…I mean every team who could be for sale has multiple people who have enquired, ostensibly serious people when it comes to parting company with the kind of money that these teams are worth.”

Following the recent announcement that Pierre Gasly is set to drive for the team in 2025 and beyond, it certainly does not look as though Alpine are going anywhere time soon.

Andretti's bid to join the grid looks as though it will go on.

