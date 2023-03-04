FIA changes rules after Verstappen controversy as Hamilton blasts AVERAGE car - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Saturday 4 March 2023 23:27

The FIA has made an amendment to F1 pit exit rules in order to address confusion amongst drivers over crossing exit lines. The move comes after Max Verstappen and Red Bull were embroiled in controversy at the Monaco Grand Prix last season. Read more here...

Lewis Hamilton blasts AVERAGE Mercedes car after quali woe

Lewis Hamilton was brutally honest about where things went wrong for Mercedes as he qualified only seventh on the grid for Sunday's 2023 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Read more here...

Leclerc explains Ferrari decision to sacrifice Bahrain GP pole shot

Charles Leclerc has laid to rest fears of a problem with his Ferrari and revealed he sacrificed a pole chance to gain an advantage over Red Bull for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix. Read more here...

Norris Q2 exit confirms McLaren fears

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has conceded the team has work to do after Lando Norris was left dissatisfied with his P11 qualifying position in Bahrain. Read more here...

Sargeant agony after FREAK result in qualifying