Ewan Gale

Saturday 4 March 2023 10:13 - Updated: 10:13

The FIA has made an amendment to F1 pit exit rules in order to address confusion amongst drivers over crossing exit lines.

The move comes after Max Verstappen and Red Bull were embroiled in controversy at the Monaco Grand Prix last season.

Dutchman Verstappen had come under protest from Ferrari after his third-place finish in the race having driven across the pit exit line on the exit of Sainte Devote.

Despite being cleared of an infringement, Verstappen would have been in hot water had a change not been made to the regulations for 2022 that allowed drivers to straddle the exit line – which had not been the case previously.

The complication that triggered Ferrari's protest was the 'copy and pasting' of the race director's briefing notes ahead of the weekend which used the outdated regulation.

To clarify the situation moving forward, revisions to the regulation dictate that crossing 'means that the outside of any tyre should not go beyond the outside, with respect to the pitlane, of the relevant line painted on the track.

