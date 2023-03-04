Horner takes aim at FIA with budget cap zinger

Ewan Gale

Saturday 4 March 2023 09:52 - Updated: 09:52

Red Bull team principal has fired a playful jibe at the FIA over the use of the team's fine following its budget cap breach in 2021.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit was punished for being found in breach of the $145 million cap two years ago, with the penalties given out at the end of last season.

A $7 million fine and a 10 per cent reduction in aerodynamic testing time is set to limit Red Bull's development capabilities this season and when asked how the team was coping with the limitations, Horner took aim at the new FIA press conference set up that features a sofa rather than individual stools.

READ MORE: Horner lifts lid on Red Bull-McLaren power unit talks

Red Bull's Sergio Perez on track in Bahrain

"Well, it's great to see the fine being applied so well," joked Horner.

"We’ve got a new FIA couch, and Tom [Clarkson, press conference presenter] has got a new suit.

"It’s great to see the funding into the FIA being spent very effectively."

Red Bull target efficiency

Taking a more serious angle, Horner said: "Efficiency is a keyword, and particularly with the handicap of losing 10 per cent of your wind tunnel time.

"So, again, that's where the team have done an incredible job to turn up in a competitive manner.

"But of course, that handicap is for a 12-month period.

"So, you know, we have another eight, nine months still to go with it and it means that we're going to have to be very selective and extremely efficient in how we develop this car and, of course, next year's car."

READ MORE: Horner: Aston Martin are 'dark horse' – as Red Bull chief lavishes praise on Alonso