Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying on Channel 4 today for free.

Spa-Francorchamps plays host to the 14th round of the season, which marks the last race before F1 heads off for its annual summer break.

Last time out in Hungary, McLaren's Oscar Piastri clinched his first career victory, finishing 2.141 seconds ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris and becoming the seventh driver to win a race in the first 13 rounds of the season.

As F1 heads to Belgium, teams and drivers will be aiming to secure valuable points and strengthen their positions in the championship before the shutdown.

The action will resume on August 23-25 for the Dutch Grand Prix, kicking off the final 10 rounds of the record-breaking 24-race season.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

Channel 4 shows highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season for free. It also airs the full British GP weekend live every year, allowing fans in the UK to catch every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Belgian GP, however, the qualifying highlights will air today (Saturday, July 27) at 7:30pm UK time. Bringing you the action will be Steve Jones, Mark Webber, Billy Monger and Lawrence Barretto.

You can also watch the race highlights on Sunday, July 28 at 6:30pm.

