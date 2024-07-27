close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix FREE

Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying on Channel 4 today for free.

Spa-Francorchamps plays host to the 14th round of the season, which marks the last race before F1 heads off for its annual summer break.

F1 HEADLINES: Wolff provides Hamilton replacement hints as FIA slam star with astonishing penalty

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles

Last time out in Hungary, McLaren's Oscar Piastri clinched his first career victory, finishing 2.141 seconds ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris and becoming the seventh driver to win a race in the first 13 rounds of the season.

As F1 heads to Belgium, teams and drivers will be aiming to secure valuable points and strengthen their positions in the championship before the shutdown.

The action will resume on August 23-25 for the Dutch Grand Prix, kicking off the final 10 rounds of the record-breaking 24-race season.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

Channel 4 shows highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season for free. It also airs the full British GP weekend live every year, allowing fans in the UK to catch every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Belgian GP, however, the qualifying highlights will air today (Saturday, July 27) at 7:30pm UK time. Bringing you the action will be Steve Jones, Mark Webber, Billy Monger and Lawrence Barretto.

You can also watch the race highlights on Sunday, July 28 at 6:30pm.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related

Lewis Hamilton F1 Toto Wolff Channel 4 Spa-Francorchamps
F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 3 hours ago
Brad Pitt F1 movie takes filming to BIZARRE new levels
F1 Movie

Brad Pitt F1 movie takes filming to BIZARRE new levels

  • Yesterday 22:57

Latest News

F1 Social

Hamilton achieves ‘UNIQUE’ F1 accolade

  • 13 minutes ago
F1 Opinion

Sainz in race to secure F1 future as walls start to close in

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Wolff provides Hamilton replacement hints as FIA slam star with astonishing penalty

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Horner addresses Verstappen ‘problem’ after Red Bull drama

  • 2 hours ago
Belgian Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix FREE

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA slam F1 star with astonishing 60-PLACE penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x