FIA confirm shock DISQUALIFICATION in Hungary
FIA confirm shock DISQUALIFICATION in Hungary
The FIA have confirmed a driver has been disqualified due to a technical infringement during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.
It was a dramatic Saturday at the Hungaroring, culminating in a nightmare qualifying session for Red Bull.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo prepares for VITAL test as Marko delivers confusing contract response
READ MORE: Verstappen beaten AGAIN in nightmare session for Red Bull
Sergio Perez crashed into the barriers resulting in a Q1 exit, his second consecutive early departure after making a similar mistake at Silverstone.
Furthermore, Max Verstappen was beaten by his McLaren rivals with Lando Norris taking pole, and Oscar Piastri securing a front row lock out.
F2 sprint winner disqualified in Hungary
Not only did Formula 1 provide excitement and drama for fans, but so did F2's sprint race with a battle for the lead, close racing and last minute drama.
Mercedes star Andrea Kimi Antonelli stormed into the lead ahead of Richard Verschoor on fresh soft tyres, however they quickly degraded with the youngster forced to pit.
Antonelli’s tyre issues allowed Verschoor to regain the lead, where he cruised to a comfortable victory.
However, Verschoor was disqualified due to a technical infringement, after the plank on his Trident car was found to be below the minimum thickness required, and in breach of the technical regulations.
As a result of the FIA’s decision to disqualify the Dutchman, Invicta Racing’s Kush Maini inherited the race victory, the first of his F2 career.
In an official document, the FIA explained: "Having considered the matter extensively, the stewards determined that the rear plank of car 22 [Verschoor] was below the minimum thickness required and is therefore in breach of article 3.4.3 of the technical regulations."
Elsewhere on track, Haas-bound Ollie Bearman was involved in a thrilling clash, going three abreast sandwiched between Jak Crawford and Juan Manuel Correa.
All three drivers remained unscathed as they went wheel-to-wheel to fight for points, with Bearman losing out and finishing the race in P10.
READ MORE: Red Bull driver OUT as massive crash causes Hungary red flag
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 57 minutes ago
FIA confirm shock DISQUALIFICATION in Hungary
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo prepares for VITAL test as Marko delivers confusing contract response
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull suffer NIGHTMARE as Horner reveals Perez crisis talks - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Wolff BAFFLED after being hit by F1 star's strange attack
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep