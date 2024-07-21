FIA confirm shock DISQUALIFICATION in Hungary

The FIA have confirmed a driver has been disqualified due to a technical infringement during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

It was a dramatic Saturday at the Hungaroring, culminating in a nightmare qualifying session for Red Bull.

Sergio Perez crashed into the barriers resulting in a Q1 exit, his second consecutive early departure after making a similar mistake at Silverstone.

Furthermore, Max Verstappen was beaten by his McLaren rivals with Lando Norris taking pole, and Oscar Piastri securing a front row lock out.

F2 sprint winner disqualified in Hungary

Not only did Formula 1 provide excitement and drama for fans, but so did F2's sprint race with a battle for the lead, close racing and last minute drama.

Mercedes star Andrea Kimi Antonelli stormed into the lead ahead of Richard Verschoor on fresh soft tyres, however they quickly degraded with the youngster forced to pit.

Antonelli’s tyre issues allowed Verschoor to regain the lead, where he cruised to a comfortable victory.

However, Verschoor was disqualified due to a technical infringement, after the plank on his Trident car was found to be below the minimum thickness required, and in breach of the technical regulations.

As a result of the FIA’s decision to disqualify the Dutchman, Invicta Racing’s Kush Maini inherited the race victory, the first of his F2 career.

In an official document, the FIA explained: "Having considered the matter extensively, the stewards determined that the rear plank of car 22 [Verschoor] was below the minimum thickness required and is therefore in breach of article 3.4.3 of the technical regulations."

Elsewhere on track, Haas-bound Ollie Bearman was involved in a thrilling clash, going three abreast sandwiched between Jak Crawford and Juan Manuel Correa.

All three drivers remained unscathed as they went wheel-to-wheel to fight for points, with Bearman losing out and finishing the race in P10.

