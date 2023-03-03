'S***' start for Verstappen baffles Red Bull as Lewis Hamilton makes shocking admission - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Friday 3 March 2023 23:27

Max Verstappen enjoyed a difficult start to his world title defence in Bahrain on Friday, with the issues afflicting his RB19 leaving Red Bull baffled. Read more here...

Lewis Hamilton makes shocking admission after practice woes

Lewis Hamilton has conceded Mercedes are a "long way off" after finishing Friday practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix eighth fastest. Read more here...

Aston Martin the 'dark horse' as Horner heaps praise on Alonso

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has branded Aston Martin, with new boy Fernando Alonso in red-hot form, as F1's "dark horse" for the coming season. Read more here...

Brundle warns Ferrari of FIA inquest over major rear wing issue

Martin Brundle has suggested Ferrari could find itself under scrutiny from the FIA after abnormal rear wing movement. Read more here...

Hamilton given FIA jewellery exemption over 'disfigurement' fears