close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

US NL GB FR ES-MX
'S***' start for Verstappen baffles Red Bull as Lewis Hamilton makes shocking admission - GPFans F1 Recap

'S***' start for Verstappen baffles Red Bull as Lewis Hamilton makes shocking admission - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

'S***' start for Verstappen baffles Red Bull as Lewis Hamilton makes shocking admission - GPFans F1 Recap

'S***' start for Verstappen baffles Red Bull as Lewis Hamilton makes shocking admission - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen enjoyed a difficult start to his world title defence in Bahrain on Friday, with the issues afflicting his RB19 leaving Red Bull baffled. Read more here...

Lewis Hamilton makes shocking admission after practice woes

Lewis Hamilton has conceded Mercedes are a "long way off" after finishing Friday practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix eighth fastest. Read more here...

Aston Martin the 'dark horse' as Horner heaps praise on Alonso

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has branded Aston Martin, with new boy Fernando Alonso in red-hot form, as F1's "dark horse" for the coming season. Read more here...

Brundle warns Ferrari of FIA inquest over major rear wing issue

Martin Brundle has suggested Ferrari could find itself under scrutiny from the FIA after abnormal rear wing movement. Read more here...

Hamilton given FIA jewellery exemption over 'disfigurement' fears

Lewis Hamilton has received an exemption from the FIA for his wearing of jewellery over fears of "disfigurement". Read more here...

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x