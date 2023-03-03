Ewan Gale

Martin Brundle has suggested Ferrari could find itself under scrutiny from the FIA after abnormal rear wing movement.

The SF-23 featured a single-pillared rear wing for the beginning of practice but with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the wheel, the component wobbled with aggressive horizontal travel.

This forced the team into a reversion towards a double-pillar wing for the end of the session.

"The rear wing wobbling around on the Ferrari, I think the FIA technical police will want to have a look at that and understand – and check – that it has got integrity, to be honest, to stay on the car," Brundle told Sky Sports F1.

"That [the wobbling] is extraordinary. No wonder they were working around the back of that [the car].

"That doesn't look like it will survive anything like a grand prix, [does] it?"

'Disturbing' detail to Sainz spin

Sainz returned to the circuit with the old version of the wing but spun at turn nine, hitting an aggressive bump and rotating at high speed to ruin a set of medium tyres.

"He was a little bit greedy on the kerb on the way in and a touch wide," assessed Brundle.

"But the disturbing thing there, if I was driving that, I would be very concerned about how quickly it unloaded, the tyre and the aero.

"He was a total passenger from the moment it ran out of travel on the bump."

