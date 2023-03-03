Hamilton given FIA jewellery exemption over 'disfigurement' fears

Ewan Gale

Friday 3 March 2023 11:15

Lewis Hamilton has received an exemption from the FIA for his wearing of jewellery over fears of "disfigurement".

The seven-time champion and his Mercedes team had failed to confirm the removal of jewellery within the self-scrutineering form provided by the FIA ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

It is the latest in the jewellery-gate saga that saw Hamilton and the FIA at loggerheads last year, with fellow drivers rallying in support of the Briton.

After the team was summoned to the race stewards ahead of first practice for the season-opening race in Bahrain, Hamilton was handed an exemption.

"The Stewards having heard from a team representative and receiving a medical report from the team doctor of Mercedes AMG-PETRONAS F1 Team, which requested an exemption.

"The Stewards consulted the FIA Medical Delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion therein.

"We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device."

