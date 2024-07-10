close global

Newey's wife teases team decision as Red Bull’s MASSIVE issue highlighted - GPFans F1 Recap

Adrian Newey's wife has delivered a cryptic message on social media as speculation over the Red Bull design guru's next destination continues.

F1 champion claims ‘MASSIVE issue’ with Red Bull future

A previous Formula 1 champion has given his opinion on the future of one of Red Bull's star drivers.

STUNNING return expected as F1 team set to land huge deal

A well-known icon of motorsport is believed to be in talks to make a seismic return to Formula 1.

F1 pundit urges Red Bull to IMMEDIATELY replace Perez

A top Formula 1 pundit has called on Red Bull to make an immediate change to their driver line-up.

Horner delivers 'WEIRD' verdict on Hamilton Silverstone win

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has described Lewis Hamilton’s race win at Silverstone as ‘weird’.

x