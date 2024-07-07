'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as RIVALS win British GP

Ferrari fans had reason to be excited after the British Grand Prix, but not because of anything their current drivers or race strategists did during the 52 laps at Silverstone.

Carlos Sainz could only manage to finish fifth in showery conditions in England, while Charles Leclerc was the victim of another strategy blunder from the Scuderia to end up out of the points in P14.

Ferrari supporters had something else to cheer, though, as future driver Lewis Hamilton recorded his first race win since 2021. The current Mercedes driver will join the Italian team for the 2025 season and showed his permanent class with a deserved victory on his home circuit.

That whet a lot of appetites for what next season could bring as Hamilton will join Leclerc in the iconic red overalls, with many Ferrari fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - excited for what the future will bring.

The victory for Hamilton was his 104th overall as well as his 199th podium, leaving Ferrari supporters optimistic he will add to both of those tallies when he changes team for next season.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 104th race win

Ferrari remain second in the constructors' championship

Ferrari fans excited as Hamilton wins British GP

A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari.#BritishGP — ACE (@trblman_) July 7, 2024

fuming at ferrari but that hamilton win is easing that pain so much — kwoson 🥐 (@theroyalkwoson) July 7, 2024

A message to all the doubters.



Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton is back pic.twitter.com/bpbaGrgRrA — Ferrari Focus (@Scuderiascoop) July 7, 2024

I don’t claim to be an F1 expert but I reckon I know more than all those who say Lewis Hamilton is past it! Sensational once more at silverstone. If he gets his hands on a red hot Ferrari he’ll soon be back on the championship hunt — Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) July 7, 2024

So happy for Lewis Hamilton! Can’t wait for him to join team Ferrari 👏 — Kevin (@kevy_sandhu) July 7, 2024

Acting like Lewis Hamilton isn’t the greatest professional driver that exists is delulu 😊. Can’t wait to see him with Ferrari — Chinny (@mozschino) July 7, 2024

