'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as RIVALS win British GP
'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as RIVALS win British GP
Ferrari fans had reason to be excited after the British Grand Prix, but not because of anything their current drivers or race strategists did during the 52 laps at Silverstone.
Carlos Sainz could only manage to finish fifth in showery conditions in England, while Charles Leclerc was the victim of another strategy blunder from the Scuderia to end up out of the points in P14.
READ MORE: Hamilton delivers WARNING to Leclerc with record win - GPFans British GP hot takes
Ferrari supporters had something else to cheer, though, as future driver Lewis Hamilton recorded his first race win since 2021. The current Mercedes driver will join the Italian team for the 2025 season and showed his permanent class with a deserved victory on his home circuit.
READ MORE: Rain causes CHAOS for British drivers at Silverstone
That whet a lot of appetites for what next season could bring as Hamilton will join Leclerc in the iconic red overalls, with many Ferrari fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - excited for what the future will bring.
The victory for Hamilton was his 104th overall as well as his 199th podium, leaving Ferrari supporters optimistic he will add to both of those tallies when he changes team for next season.
Ferrari fans excited as Hamilton wins British GP
A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari.#BritishGP— ACE (@trblman_) July 7, 2024
Mark my words. Sir Lewis Hamilton will finish atleast 3rd in the Championship in the 2025 season. #LewisHamilton #Ferrari #f1 #Formula1 #BrotishGP #Leclerc— Mohammed Zamil (@zamil0917) July 7, 2024
fuming at ferrari but that hamilton win is easing that pain so much— kwoson 🥐 (@theroyalkwoson) July 7, 2024
A message to all the doubters.— Ferrari Focus (@Scuderiascoop) July 7, 2024
Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton is back pic.twitter.com/bpbaGrgRrA
I don’t claim to be an F1 expert but I reckon I know more than all those who say Lewis Hamilton is past it! Sensational once more at silverstone. If he gets his hands on a red hot Ferrari he’ll soon be back on the championship hunt— Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) July 7, 2024
So happy for Lewis Hamilton! Can’t wait for him to join team Ferrari 👏— Kevin (@kevy_sandhu) July 7, 2024
Acting like Lewis Hamilton isn’t the greatest professional driver that exists is delulu 😊. Can’t wait to see him with Ferrari— Chinny (@mozschino) July 7, 2024
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as RIVALS win British GP
- 35 minutes ago
Hamilton delivers WARNING to Leclerc with record win - GPFans British GP hot takes
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton IN TEARS after incredible win - Top three verdict
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen handed FIA punishment amid British Grand Prix battle
- 3 hours ago
When did Lewis Hamilton last win an F1 race?
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep