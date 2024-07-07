Mercedes star dealt AWKWARD England snub at Silverstone
A Mercedes star was greeted with boos after appearing on stage at the British Grand Prix following a spectacular qualifying session.
It was a top three lock-out for the Brits on Saturday at Silverstone, with George Russell snatching pole position from his team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 0.171 seconds.
Lando Norris trailed closely behind and will start the grand prix in third, revealing after the session that a mistake cost him pole.
The top three result was popular with the home crowd, who will be hoping this result will be replicated in the grand prix itself.
George Russell snubbed by England fans at Silverstone
After a tremendous day for British motorsport, fans turned their attention to England's quarter final match against Switzerland in the European Championship.
Fans at Silverstone gathered at the main stage to watch the match, which saw England edge through to the semi-finals via a penalty shootout.
However, according to a GPFans reporter at the British Grand Prix, midway through the game, pole sitter George Russell was brought on stage for a scheduled interview.
This reportedly left England fans unhappy, proceeding to boo the 26-year-old, creating an awkward atmosphere.
Instead of conducting the scheduled interview, Russell brought his team on stage to watch the England game with the fans, soon joined by team-mate Hamilton.
A post on Russell’s social media shows all awkwardness had been forgiven, as the two drivers sat together on stage to celebrate England’s victory with the crowd.
