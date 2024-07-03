F1 News Today: Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival as star driver to be replaced at Silverstone
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival as star driver to be replaced at Silverstone
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has blasted the behaviour of Lando Norris at Sunday's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Rising F1 team announce REPLACEMENT driver for Silverstone
One of Formula 1's in-form teams have announced a replacement driver is set to step behind the wheel at this weekend's British Grand Prix.
➡️
Daniel Ricciardo has reportedly held talks with one of Formula 1's most iconic teams as he looks to secure a seat for next season.
➡️ READ MORE
Austrian Grand Prix race winner George Russell has revealed how a team error almost ruined his chances of victory.
➡️ READ MORE
One of Formula 1's most iconic teams has unveiled a spectacular one-off livery to be run at the upcoming British Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Russell admits he 'almost CRASHED' after huge Wolff error
Iconic F1 team reveal SPECIAL one-off Silverstone livery
Related
Daniel Ricciardo has reportedly held talks with one of Formula 1's most iconic teams as he looks to secure a seat for next season.
➡️ READ MORE
Austrian Grand Prix race winner George Russell has revealed how a team error almost ruined his chances of victory.
➡️ READ MORE
One of Formula 1's most iconic teams has unveiled a spectacular one-off livery to be run at the upcoming British Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 steward blames Verstappen for Norris crash after giving 'MAXIMUM' punishment
- 15 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival as star driver to be replaced at Silverstone
- 2 hours ago
Newey makes surprise appearance in RIVAL car as Hamilton set for shock appearance - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 pundit hints at SHOCK Ricciardo negotiations with new team
- Yesterday 22:57
Indecision over F1 future could cost Sainz his dream seat
- Yesterday 21:57
Rising F1 team announce REPLACEMENT driver for Silverstone
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep