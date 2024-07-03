F1 News Today: Verstappen dealt ultimate punishment as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival
F1 News Today: Verstappen dealt ultimate punishment as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival
An FIA-appointed Formula 1 steward has made it very clear who he thinks was to blame for Sunday's crash between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Marko SLAMS 'pathetic' Norris as Verstappen talks revealed
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has blasted the behaviour of Lando Norris at Sunday's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.
Rising F1 team announce REPLACEMENT driver for Silverstone
One of Formula 1's in-form teams have announced a replacement driver is set to step behind the wheel at this weekend's British Grand Prix.
F1 pundit hints at SHOCK Ricciardo negotiations with new team
Daniel Ricciardo has reportedly held talks with one of Formula 1's most iconic teams as he looks to secure a seat for next season.
Russell admits he 'almost CRASHED' after huge Wolff error
Austrian Grand Prix race winner George Russell has revealed how a team error almost ruined his chances of victory.
Iconic F1 team reveal SPECIAL one-off Silverstone livery
One of Formula 1's most iconic teams has unveiled a spectacular one-off livery to be run at the upcoming British Grand Prix.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep