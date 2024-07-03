close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen dealt ultimate punishment as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

F1 News Today: Verstappen dealt ultimate punishment as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

F1 News Today: Verstappen dealt ultimate punishment as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

F1 News Today: Verstappen dealt ultimate punishment as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

An FIA-appointed Formula 1 steward has made it very clear who he thinks was to blame for Sunday's crash between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Marko SLAMS 'pathetic' Norris as Verstappen talks revealed

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has blasted the behaviour of Lando Norris at Sunday's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Rising F1 team announce REPLACEMENT driver for Silverstone

One of Formula 1's in-form teams have announced a replacement driver is set to step behind the wheel at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

F1 pundit hints at SHOCK Ricciardo negotiations with new team

Daniel Ricciardo has reportedly held talks with one of Formula 1's most iconic teams as he looks to secure a seat for next season.

Russell admits he 'almost CRASHED' after huge Wolff error

Austrian Grand Prix race winner George Russell has revealed how a team error almost ruined his chances of victory.

Iconic F1 team reveal SPECIAL one-off Silverstone livery

One of Formula 1's most iconic teams has unveiled a spectacular one-off livery to be run at the upcoming British Grand Prix.

Newey makes surprise appearance in RIVAL car as Hamilton set for shock appearance - GPFans F1 Recap
Newey makes surprise appearance in RIVAL car as Hamilton set for shock appearance - GPFans F1 Recap
Yesterday 23:57

F1 News Today: Team announce driver REPLACEMENT as Hamilton set to buy manufacturer
F1 News Today: Team announce driver REPLACEMENT as Hamilton set to buy manufacturer
Yesterday 18:40

Champions' team-mates RANKED - Is Perez the worst of the 21st century?
16 minutes ago

F1 News Today: Verstappen dealt ultimate punishment as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival
47 minutes ago

Horner HITS BACK at rival boss over 'unfair' Verstappen criticism
1 hour ago

Mercedes star calls for TWO key F1 changes to help title battle
2 hours ago

Horner delivers X-rated Silverstone jibe after Verstappen-Norris tension
3 hours ago

F1 steward blames Verstappen for Norris crash after giving 'MAXIMUM' punishment
3 hours ago

