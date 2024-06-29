close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix today (Saturday, June 29), with the teams battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown in Spielberg.

F1 arrives at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria for the 11th round of the season, which marks the second leg of the continent's triple-header before the championship heads to Silverstone next weekend for the British Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as F1 champion suffers turmoil in Austria

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap

Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the drivers' standings to a commanding 69 points after his victory in Barcelona, with his closest challenger now being Lando Norris of McLaren. The Brit, who recently claimed an emotional, long-awaited maiden win in Miami, sits in second place, just two points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The battle for the remaining positions in the championship remains fierce as well. Carlos Sainz, who delivered a stunning win for the Scuderia in the third race of the season in Australia, currently occupies fourth place with 116 points, while Sergio Perez rounds out the top five with 111 points for Red Bull.

With 14 races remaining on the calendar, Verstappen will undoubtedly be looking to extend his dominance in Austria in a quest to secure his fourth consecutive championship title and propel the energy drink giants towards their third constructors' crown in a row.

READ MORE: F1 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Spielberg

Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, June 29, 2024

The qualifying session at the Austrian GP kicks off today, Saturday, June 29, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals cunning Marko plan to secure F1 future

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Max Verstappen Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring
F1 Sprint Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Austrian Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 2 hours ago
Verstappen tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' over major annoyance in red flag admissions
F1 Social

Verstappen tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' over major annoyance in red flag admissions

  • Yesterday 22:57

Latest News

Austrian Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix FREE

  • 6 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Horner questions Mercedes 'motives' over Verstappen pursuit

  • 36 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 1 hour ago
Austrian Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Crucial role in Ricciardo future REVEALED as Horner blasted in bitter feud

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x