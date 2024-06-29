Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying on Channel 4 for free!

The Formula 1 circus rolls on to Spielberg, Austria from June 28-30 for the 11th round of a record-breaking 24-race season.

With the championship fight heating up, all eyes will be on Max Verstappen as he arrives at the Red Bull Ring looking to solidify his lead in the drivers' standings, which he currently holds by 69 points over McLaren's Lando Norris.

The Red Bull Ring has been a happy hunting ground for the Milton Keynes outfit in recent years, with the Dutchman claiming victory here in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

However, the 2024 season has already seen several surprise victors emerge – Carlos Sainz in Australia, Norris in Miami, and Charles Leclerc in Monaco.

Can we expect another upset this weekend? Or will Verstappen take his eighth victory of the season on Red Bull's home turf and extend his championship lead even further?

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

Channel 4 shows highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season for free. It also airs the full British GP weekend live every year, allowing fans in the UK to catch every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Austrian GP, however, the highlights of the qualifying will air today (Saturday, June 29) at 6:30pm UK time. Taking you through the highlights will be Steve Jones, David Coulthard and Ariana Bravo.

You can also watch the highlights of the race on Sunday, June 30 at 6:30pm UK time.

