Hamilton Ferrari move feared with ‘irony’ claim

The recent performances from Mercedes and Ferrari have left some concerns over Lewis Hamiton’s decision to leave the former and join the latter.

The seven-time world champion will be leaving the Silver Arrows after 12 seasons with the team and will be heading to Maranello from 2025 onwards on a multi-year deal.

Hamilton has struggled with his Mercedes machinery since the start of the ground effect era in 2022 and has been vocal about his discontent with the car.

The Brit has not won a race since Jeddah in 2021 and is looking to end what has been a record-breaking spell at Mercedes on a high before joining Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Mercedes have got the better of the Italian team in the last two races

Mercedes performances 'ironic' for Hamilton

At the start of the season, it seemed that the Brackley-based team’s woes were set to continue as they endured their worst start to a season since 2012, scoring 52 points from the first five races.

However, the team have turned a corner following their upgrades to their front wing in Canada, with George Russell grabbing pole position and scoring the team’s first podium of the year with third, while Hamilton finished P4.

In Spain, it was Hamilton on the podium for the first time since Mexico last year, as he showed solid pace and displayed great overtaking to finish third, with Russell fourth.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old’s future team have struggled in the last two races, as both Ferraris were eliminated in Q2 in Montreal and struggled to keep up in Spain with fifth and sixth.

Hamilton grabbed his first podium of the year in Barcelona

Speaking on the Sky F1 Podcast, pundit Natalie Pinkham discussed the ‘irony’ of Mercedes performing and Ferrari struggling and that Hamilton will be wondering if the Italian team will get themselves competing again.

“I mean, it's kind of ironic because there'll be part of him looking over at the Red Garage and wondering if they're gonna get their issues sorted out by the time he joins them next year,” she said. “I mean, that was so different to the start of the year.

“We were saying, ‘God, I bet you just can't wait to hang up his Mercedes race suit and get across to the Scuderia.’

“But look, that's what the season's doing. And that's why it's so fascinating because it's ebbing and flowing. And we just can't necessarily predict who will be strong at which track.”

