Mercedes 'launch further INVESTIGATION' into Hamilton 'sabotage' emails
A further development has emerged in the saga surrounding accusations that Mercedes are ‘sabotaging’ Lewis Hamilton.
The news comes after the team enjoyed another successful weekend, with Hamilton claiming his first podium of the season with third in Barcelona, with team-mate George Russell finishing in fourth.
However, the weekend was not without its drama, with speculation surrounding the team about the seven-time champion.
On June 12, an anonymous email was sent out to key figures in the sport, as well as members of the media, from an individual claiming to be Mercedes staff.
Mercedes hire private investigators
In the email, it was claimed that the team were deliberately sabotaging Hamilton, and even putting his life at risk, in what will be his final season with the Silver Arrows before he joins Ferrari next season.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was left furious over the situation, completely debunking the rumours and labelling any conspiracy theorists as ‘lunatics.’
The Austrian also stated in Barcelona that the matter would be dealt with by the police, but on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Northamptonshire Police has concluded that ‘no criminal offences were found to have been committed.’
Now, according to Crash.net, Mercedes have hired private investigators to hunt down the source of the emails.
The publication have stated that following the verdict from the police, the team are looking to press on with the matter and find those responsible.
