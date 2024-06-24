Hamilton conspiracy theorists labelled ‘BRAINLESS’ by Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has given another fiery response to conspiracy theorists in relation to Lewis Hamilton.
This comes after it was revealed an anonymous email was sent to the media and key F1 figures after the Canadian Grand Prix from someone claiming to be a Mercedes team member.
In this email, the individual accused the team of deliberately sabotaging Hamilton’s car and even allegedly putting his life at risk.
Wolff later confirmed during the team principal press conference in Barcelona on Friday that the email was in fact not from a Mercedes staff member and the matter had been passed onto the police.
Wolff: Hamilton conspiracy theorists have no brain
Despite the rumours swirling around the paddock, Hamilton completely disproved them by outqualifying his team-mate George Russell for the second time this season to line up third for the race.
The seven-time champion, who will join Ferrari at the end of the season, held onto his starting position to grab his first podium of 2024 and in doing so, also his first since Mexico last year.
Speaking with the media after the race, the Mercedes chief again slammed the conspiracies when he was asked if Hamilton’s podium had silenced the critics.
“These conspiracy theorists, I have zero respect for, because they have no brain,” said Wolff.
“We want a car that wins races and championships and who doesn’t get that should be watching another sport. It’s good to see that he has had a great weekend, because it has been a while that he has been on the receiving end and strategy has worked against.
“But today that went in his favour and so I am happy we have that podium for him because it has been a while.”
