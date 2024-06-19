close global

F1 legend confident in Verstappen as Wolff warned off Hamilton replacement- GPFans F1 Recap

Fernando Alonso has declared what he believes to be certain about Max Verstappen's future.

Wolff warned off Hamilton F1 replacement amid Mercedes uncertainty

Lewis Hamilton is set to depart the Silver Arrows at the end of 2024, linking up with Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond, having announced a shock switch earlier this year.

Red Bull target further F1 rivals after demanding Mercedes FIA probe

Red Bull are questioning the legality of parts of two more of their closest rivals, according to reports.

F1 star drops MAJOR driver market hint with 2025 decisions looming

A soon-to-be out-of-contract F1 star has dropped a big hint as to when things could develop in the driver market for himself and others on the grid.

Red Bull star's secret talent sparks UNUSUAL Hamilton comparison

One Red Bull star has sparked comparisons with Lewis Hamilton after online footage appeared showcasing some unexpected talents.

F1 News Today: Hamilton handed blockbuster BOOST as Newey offer revealed by F1 champion
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton handed blockbuster BOOST as Newey offer revealed by F1 champion

  • Yesterday 20:01
Ricciardo blasted with 'CLOWN' jibe as F1 driver replacement confirmed at Spanish Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo blasted with 'CLOWN' jibe as F1 driver replacement confirmed at Spanish Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

  • June 18, 2024 23:56

GPFans Recap

F1 legend confident in Verstappen as Wolff warned off Hamilton replacement- GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

F1 stars BAFFLED by sweeping social media trend

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull star reveals SURPRISE UK city boosts Monaco preparation

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari blindsided in Newey drama as RIVAL team favourites for signing

  • 3 hours ago
McLaren star SACKED in brutal lineup change

  • Yesterday 20:28
F1 News Today: Hamilton handed blockbuster BOOST as Newey offer revealed by F1 champion

  • Yesterday 20:01
F1 Standings

