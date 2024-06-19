F1 legend confident in Verstappen Red Bull future prediction

Fernando Alonso has declared what he believes to be certain about Max Verstappen's future.

The Red Bull driver has won the last three world championships and is on course for a fourth having returned to form with a win in Canada.

Despite taking six wins from nine races this season, Verstappen's future is rumoured to be uncertain.

Though his contract runs until 2028, instability at Red Bull means certain exit clauses could be activated before that expiry date in what would be a seismic move for the driver market.

Fernando Alonso recently extended his Aston Martin contract

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future is not a sure thing

What does the future hold for Max Verstappen?

In an interview given to Agencia EFE, Alonso offered his verdict on the world championship fight, which in recent weeks has appeared to come alive with the impressive pace of McLaren and Ferrari.

Verstappen did return to his winning ways in Canada though and two-time world champion Alonso believes the Dutchman will comfortably extend that tally.

"This will be Verstappen's fourth World Championship," asserted Alonso. "[But] there will be more race winners.

Fernando Alonso (right) believes Max Verstappen (centre) will easily win another title

"McLaren is strong, Ferrari in many races seems to also have the best car... but throughout the 24 races the ones who are going to make the least mistakes are Verstappen and Red Bull."

Indeed, Verstappen was faultless last time out around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with a commanding display in tricky conditions to beat polesitter George Russell to the chequered flags after numerous mistakes from the Brit.

Having struggled at recent circuits, Red Bull maintain a healthy lead in the championship ahead of tracks which are expected to be better suited to their car.

