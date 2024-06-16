close global

Horner labels Verstappen 'DEMANDING' amid 'troubled waters' at Red Bull

Christian Horner has outlined Max Verstappen’s ‘demanding’ nature after recent Red Bull struggles.

Verstappen’s dominance has defined the current Formula 1 era, however Red Bull have experienced difficulties both on and off the track recently.

Team principal Horner was involved in controversy at the start of the season following accusations of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from a female colleague.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation, and the employee has since been suspended from Red Bull.

Christian Horner was involved in controversy at the beginning of 2024
Adrian Newey announced he would be leaving Red Bull in 2025

Will Verstappen grow frustrated with Red Bull?

Red Bull’s issues worsened when their chief technical officer Adrian Newey announced he would be leaving the team.

Internal troubles have appeared to translate onto the track for Red Bull, evidenced by a disastrous weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, with the RB20 unable to cope with the bumps and kerbs of the street circuit.

Red Bull team boss Horner has emphasised how Verstappen’s ‘demanding’ qualities have led to both he and the team maintaining their position at the top of the drivers' and constructors' championships, despite the ongoing turmoil.

"During the course of a world championship, sometimes you get into troubled waters,” Horner said according to SpeedWeek.

“And Max is a demanding customer, like everyone else in the team, so he only says what the team feels. Everyone strives for top performance."

