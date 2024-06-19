Red Bull target further F1 rivals after demanding Mercedes FIA probe

Red Bull are questioning the legality of parts of two more of their closest rivals, according to reports.

It comes after the Milton Keynes-based team lodged an unofficial request with the FIA over the legitimacy of Mercedes' new front wing, and are set to examine the Silver Arrows' fresh parts.

The recent upgrades look to have brought Toto Wolff's team back into contention for race wins, after a season's-best P3 and P4 finish in Canada marked a missed opportunity following George Russell's pole.

Red Bull maintain a healthy lead in the constructors' championship, but as rivals' upgrades move the top teams closer together, questions are being raised about the new designs.

Red Bull lodged an unofficial FIA request regarding Mercedes' front wing

George Russell's pole in Canada was a sign Mercedes' upgrades are effective

Which teams are Red Bull looking into?

Only last summer, the FIA issued a mid-season technical directive which sought to clampdown on flexible front wings.

Now, a similar issue appears to be arising, and Red Bull have already noted their concerns with the flexibility of the new Mercedes front wing, which passed the FIA's static tests.

AMuS' Michael Schmidt reports that now: "Red Bull are pointing the finger more and more openly at the front wings of McLaren and Ferrari, which are said to bend too much under the corresponding load.

"They wanted to use Aston Martin to protest. But they didn't want to hear of it. It is suspected that the technical office in Silverstone is working on a similar solution."

Aston Martin showed incredible pace in the first half of 2023, but had to adjust their front wing following the directive, and subsequently could not match their early-season performances.

Aston Martin's 2023 pace appeared to be hampered by a clampdown on front wings

According to Schmidt, Mercedes were also suspicious of front wings being largely responsible for McLaren and Ferrari's performances, but, 'have now taken the initiative themselves' rather than looking to protest the upgrades.

“The new Mercedes front wing is also said to belong to the family of legal flexible wings and is playing a significant role in the Silver Arrows suddenly learning to walk" Schmidt added.

“Anyone who has a wing that can individually deliver the desired downforce in slow and fast corners, and thus also change the flow to the rear has a trump card in their hand."

Red Bull, who have still won six of the nine races in 2024, have this measure and are open to advancing it further. Schmidt adds that Red Bull say: "If this continues to be tolerated, we will have to go the same way."

